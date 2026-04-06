A Friday night crash in Jones County took one man’s life and left a woman hurt.
What’s Happening: Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says the crash happened Friday around 7:30 p.m. near Stallings and Ellis Church roads. Reece identified the victim as 40-year-old Jordan Norville.
The Injured: A woman in the vehicle suffered shoulder injuries, according to Sheriff Reece. No other vehicles were involved, Reece says.
Where Things Stand: Fatality investigators are now handling the case, Sheriff Reece says. This is a developing story, and details may change as the investigation moves forward.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.