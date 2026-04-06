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A Friday night crash in Jones County took one man’s life and left a woman hurt.

What’s Happening: Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece says the crash happened Friday around 7:30 p.m. near Stallings and Ellis Church roads. Reece identified the victim as 40-year-old Jordan Norville.

The Injured: A woman in the vehicle suffered shoulder injuries, according to Sheriff Reece. No other vehicles were involved, Reece says.

Where Things Stand: Fatality investigators are now handling the case, Sheriff Reece says. This is a developing story, and details may change as the investigation moves forward.