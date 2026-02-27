Listen to this post

Heavy rain is causing road closures and lane blockages across metro Atlanta and surrounding counties Friday morning as rivers and streams rise above flood stage.

What’s Happening: Four separate traffic incidents tied to flooding have been reported across DeKalb, Cobb, and Fulton counties. On I-285 North past Northlake Parkway in DeKalb County, two left lanes are blocked due to roadway flooding at mile marker 35.7. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

What’s Closed: In Cobb County, Floyd Road between Landers Drive and Clay Road is fully closed due to a flooding issue near 5169 Floyd Road. Traffic is being detoured via Landers Drive to Barnes Drive. No reopening time has been given. In Fulton County, the ramp from I-285 East at Riverside Drive at mile marker 23.2 is also affected by flooding, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

The Bigger Picture: The road problems are part of a wider flooding event hitting the region. The National Weather Service has issued four flood warnings covering Forsyth, Fulton, DeKalb, and Rockdale counties. Big Creek, the Yellow River, and North Fork Peachtree Creek are all at or above flood stage. Crews across metro Atlanta are working to remove water from streets.

What’s Still Unknown: No estimated reopening time has been provided for Floyd Road in Cobb County. It is not known how long the lane blockage on I-285 North in DeKalb County will remain in place.

The Path Forward: The Yellow River is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight Friday night. Big Creek near Alpharetta is forecast to drop below flood stage by Saturday evening. The National Weather Service warns that most flood deaths happen in vehicles and urges drivers not to enter flooded roads.