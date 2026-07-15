Drivers heading north on I-95 near Exit 42 in Glynn County are stopped cold after a fatal crash shut down all lanes.

What’s Happening: Every northbound lane is closed at Exit 42 while Georgia State Patrol works the scene.

What This Means for You: Northbound traffic is being pushed off the highway at the Exit 42 offramp. If you are heading north on I-95 through Glynn County, expect significant delays and find another route if you can.

The Path Forward: No reopening timeline has been announced. Glynn County Police Department is asking drivers to use caution in the area.