Drivers heading north on I-95 near Exit 42 in Glynn County are stopped cold after a fatal crash shut down all lanes.
What’s Happening: Every northbound lane is closed at Exit 42 while Georgia State Patrol works the scene.
What This Means for You: Northbound traffic is being pushed off the highway at the Exit 42 offramp. If you are heading north on I-95 through Glynn County, expect significant delays and find another route if you can.
The Path Forward: No reopening timeline has been announced. Glynn County Police Department is asking drivers to use caution in the area.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.