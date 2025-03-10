Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Light Pole in Kennesaw

A 56-year-old Acworth man suffered serious injuries Monday morning when his car veered off Hickory Grove Road and struck a light pole in Kennesaw.

The Details: The crash happened around 8:44 a.m. on March 10 at the intersection of Hickory Grove Road and Northgate Way. The man was driving a blue 2008 Hyundai Accent westbound when police say his vehicle partially left the roadway and traveled along the northern shoulder before hitting the pole.

After impact, the Hyundai rotated clockwise back onto the road before coming to rest on the shoulder. Emergency responders transported the injured driver to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

How You Can Help: Police are still investigating what caused the driver to leave the roadway. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident can contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987 and reference case number 25016253.