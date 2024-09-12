Driver Killed in Collision on I-16 Near Macon

All lanes of Interstate 16 East are now open following a fatal collision that claimed the life of a South Carolina driver on Thursday afternoon.

The Details: Keith Bridgett, 42, of South Carolina, was driving a Dodge Ram towing a trailer when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on I-16 East.

The crash, which was reported to Macon-Bibb E-911 at 1:24 p.m., led to the closure of all eastbound lanes for several hours. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed Bridgett died at the scene. The driver of the semi-trailer was unharmed.

What’s Next: The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and speak with a Fatality Investigator at 478-751-7500.