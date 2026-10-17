A driver died Saturday afternoon after a tire flew off a trailer and struck two vehicles on I-75 near mile marker 182 in Monroe County.
What happened: Around 12:42 p.m., a tire came off a trailer being pulled by a southbound Dodge truck. The tire went airborne and crossed into northbound traffic, hitting a Mini Cooper before bouncing into the windshield of a Ford Bronco. The Bronco’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we know: The victim’s name has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.