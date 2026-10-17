A driver died Saturday afternoon after a tire flew off a trailer and struck two vehicles on I-75 near mile marker 182 in Monroe County.

What happened: Around 12:42 p.m., a tire came off a trailer being pulled by a southbound Dodge truck. The tire went airborne and crossed into northbound traffic, hitting a Mini Cooper before bouncing into the windshield of a Ford Bronco. The Bronco’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we know: The victim’s name has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.