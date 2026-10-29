What happened: At 7:29 p.m., a red 2016 Kia Forte driven by 39-year-old John Nur, of Powder Springs, was heading west on Macland Road and began turning left onto Ernest Barrett Parkway. A blue 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 25-year-old Gustavo Moctezuma, also of Powder Springs, was heading east on Macland Road at the same intersection. The Silverado hit the right side of the Kia.

What followed: The Kia spun north and came to rest in the northbound lanes at the intersection. The Silverado veered southeast, rolled, and ended up on its roof partially in the eastbound lane of Macland Road and partially on the shoulder. Moctezuma was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Nur was not hurt.

The child: A juvenile passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police have not released the child’s identity. The family has been notified.

The investigation: Cobb County Police are investigating the crash under case number 26070202. Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 499-3987.