What We Know: The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Douglas County High School, where a significant police presence was reported around 6 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown as authorities responded, but no students or employees were harmed.

Confirmed Information: The Douglas County School District said in a statement that the adult confronted a school bus driver on campus, prompting an immediate response from Douglas County School System Police and local law enforcement. As a precaution, the school was locked down.

No students or employees were threatened during the incident, and no weapons were involved, the district said. The individual was arrested on campus. Once the campus was secured, the lockdown was lifted and students resumed normal activities.

“Douglas County High School was placed on a brief lockdown today after an adult confronted a school bus driver on campus,” the district said in its statement. “No students or employees were threatened, and no weapons were involved. Douglas County School System Police and local law enforcement responded immediately. As a precaution, the campus was locked down. All students remained safe. The individual was arrested on campus. The lockdown was lifted once the campus was secured, and students resumed normal activities.”

Unconfirmed Information: The school district has not released information on the nature of the confrontation to explain why there was a lockdown and so much police involvement. The Georgia Sun has contacted law enforcement officials to get more details. We will update this article when and if they respond.