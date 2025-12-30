Cherokee County will receive $7.6 million in federal funding to improve safety along the Highway 92 corridor, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced on December 23.

What’s Happening: The funding comes through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program after Cherokee County submitted an application in June.

What’s Important: The project will upgrade multiple intersections along Highway 92, including improvements at Bells Ferry Road, Kellogg Creek Road, Trickum Road, Woodstock Road, and Lovejoy Lane.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers and pedestrians will see safety improvements including new LED lighting, emergency vehicle pre-emption equipment, updated traffic light timing, pedestrian signals, and improved signage.

The Timeline: The county received the funding announcement on December 23, following an application process that began in June.

Catch Up Quick: Cherokee County was previously awarded a $450,000 action plan grant in February 2023, which funded the safety study that led to this larger award.

The Big Picture: Cherokee County is one of 521 communities nationwide sharing $982 million in federal funding and one of only five counties in Georgia to secure this funding.