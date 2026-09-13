MACON — A 9-year-old girl died Saturday night after a driver struck her while she was crossing a road in Macon.
What happened: Ta’neyah Andrews was crossing Log Cabin Drive near Gadson Drive when a 31-year-old woman driving a white Toyota Highlander hit her. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
What we know: Andrews was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her family has been notified. The driver was at the scene when deputies arrived. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.