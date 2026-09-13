What happened: Ta’neyah Andrews was crossing Log Cabin Drive near Gadson Drive when a 31-year-old woman driving a white Toyota Highlander hit her. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

What we know: Andrews was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her family has been notified. The driver was at the scene when deputies arrived. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.