A 27-year-old Canton man died early Tuesday after his motorcycle went down on I-75 in Marietta, police say.

What happened: Parker Faucett was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja in the middle lanes of I-75 Southbound, near the bridge over South Marietta Parkway, when he lost control just after midnight. The bike went down on the road. Faucett did not survive.

What’s still unknown: Police have not determined why Faucett lost control. The investigation is ongoing.

What we know about the response: Other drivers on the road stopped and tried to help Faucett before emergency responders arrived.

The path forward: Marietta police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call Traffic Investigator Henry at (770) 794-5266.