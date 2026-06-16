A 27-year-old Canton man died early Tuesday after his motorcycle went down on I-75 in Marietta, police say.
What happened: Parker Faucett was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja in the middle lanes of I-75 Southbound, near the bridge over South Marietta Parkway, when he lost control just after midnight. The bike went down on the road. Faucett did not survive.
What’s still unknown: Police have not determined why Faucett lost control. The investigation is ongoing.
What we know about the response: Other drivers on the road stopped and tried to help Faucett before emergency responders arrived.
The path forward: Marietta police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call Traffic Investigator Henry at (770) 794-5266.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.