Eleonora Boi, the six months pregnant and wife of former Atlanta Hawks player Danilo Gallinari, is recovering after a shark bit her thigh while swimming in Puerto Rico.

The family was enjoying shallow waters when the unexpected attack occurred.

🏥 What Happened: Boi was in waist-deep water with her husband and children when she felt intense pain in her thigh. Gallinari immediately grabbed their son and rushed to his wife and daughter as people began screaming.

Doctors say Boi is expected to make a full physical recovery, though she reports still feeling traumatized by the experience.

🏀 Background: Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks from 2020 to 2022 before joining the Boston Celtics.