On Saturday, thousands of Georgians across the state participated in nationwide protests planned to coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., in honor of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Flag Day, and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Protests were planned in 37 places across Georgia, including Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Woodstock and Athens.

The “No Kings” Day of Defiance was led by the 50501 Movement in protest of the federal immigration raids where the deployment of National Guard in cities, including Los Angeles, upset protesters.

As the Associated Press reported, the 50501 Movement is a national movement “made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.”

50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, and one movement.

At the Macon, Ga. No Kings protest. Grant Blankenship/GPB News

Ahead of the event, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on X, “My office remains in close contact with state and local law enforcement and stands ready to take whatever appropriate action is needed to safeguard our communities from crime and violence while also respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.”

“My support for public safety officers and the rule of law is unwavering, and any violence against those who protect and serve will be met with quick and heavy accountability,” Kemp wrote.

GPB reporters covered protests in several locations across the state throughout Saturday. Organizers of the “No Kings” demonstrations told the Associated Press that millions marched in hundreds of events around the US.

AP reported that “Atlanta’s 5,000-capacity event quickly reached its limit, with thousands more gathered outside barriers to hear speakers in front of the state Capitol.”

While the Atlanta event was peaceful, local TV stations reported at least 8 arrests were made at a separate gathering in DeKalb County.

Atlanta

Protesters brought signs, flags, and musical instruments to amplify their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Advocates voiced support for immigrants rights, free speech, federal workers, and the LGBTQ community.

For older Atlanta residents like Lynn Koehnemann, this protest felt a little too familiar.

“I’m 75,” she said. “I’ve already been there. Been there, done that. I can’t believe I’m having to do this again. We already did this in the ’60s and ’70s.”

Organizers of the national No Kings movement said they will host a virtual debrief call at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 16, to discuss next steps.

Macon

Only a few Trump supporters attended the No Kings protest in Macon, Ga. The law enforcement officers providing security quickly created a buffer between them and the other protesters. Grant Blankenship/GPB News

People gathered Saturday in the same strip of downtown park used for a political rally nearly every weekend since the Hands Off protests in April for the No Kings event in Macon, Ga., which has a population of about 157,000.

At the Macon No Kings protest, people expressed their concerns about what they felt were the improper use of U.S. military on home soil and immigration enforcement.

Only a few Trump supporters attended the No Kings protest in Macon, Ga. Law enforcement officers providing security quickly created a buffer between them and the other protesters.

Warner Robins

In the city of Warner Robins, Ga., population 86,000, people lined a major city street not far from the U.S. Air Force’s massive Robins Air Logistics Center to protest the policies of President Trump.

Woodstock

Older adults gather on the sidewalk in downtown Woodstock on June 14, 2025, waving flags and signs during the No Kings protest. Credit: Russell Rain Eldridge for GPB News Credit: Russell Rain Eldridge for GPB News

A “No Kings” protest Saturday afternoon brought hundreds of people to downtown Woodstock in Cherokee County, where voters overwhelmingly voted for President Trump in the last two presidential elections.

John Ross was visiting family in Woodstock and decided to attend the rally.

He said he decided to carry a giant American flag because he loves America.

“Everybody is here to make America work together,” Ross said. “We are not here for kings. We are not here for dictators. I am carrying sunscreen and water because if we crisp, curl up and die, the fascists win.”

Another attendee, who lives in Woodstock, said that he came because he could.

“Well, this is the First Amendment,” said the man, who would not give his name but said he attended middle and high school in Cherokee County. “This can happen because we don’t have kings. So, I think the whole ‘no kings’ things, it’s a falsehood. Hey, if we had a king, none of this would happen.”

Police say the afternoon was peaceful and no arrests had been made in connection with the protest.

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.