Lives change fast. Neighbors in Union City are on edge after a brutal dog attack left a 62-year-old woman fighting to survive. Her family says doctors will shift her to comfort care on Thursday.
What’s Happening: Family members say 62-Year-Old Donna Nguyen is unconscious on a ventilator at Grady Memorial Hospital after five off-leash dogs attacked her on Aug. 1 along Lakeside Drive.
- Animal control removed the dogs from the owner’s property.
- Union City police say they are investigating. The family says doctors warned that major amputations are likely.
Between the Lines: The family wants swift action. They’re calling for the dogs to be put down and for charges if the law allows.
The Big Picture: Public safety depends on owners controlling their animals. When that fails, the burden lands on victims, families, and first responders.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.