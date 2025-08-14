Lives change fast. Neighbors in Union City are on edge after a brutal dog attack left a 62-year-old woman fighting to survive. Her family says doctors will shift her to comfort care on Thursday.

What’s Happening: Family members say 62-Year-Old Donna Nguyen is unconscious on a ventilator at Grady Memorial Hospital after five off-leash dogs attacked her on Aug. 1 along Lakeside Drive.

Animal control removed the dogs from the owner’s property.

Union City police say they are investigating. The family says doctors warned that major amputations are likely.

Between the Lines: The family wants swift action. They’re calling for the dogs to be put down and for charges if the law allows.

The Big Picture: Public safety depends on owners controlling their animals. When that fails, the burden lands on victims, families, and first responders.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.