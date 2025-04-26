Concord Road Covered Bridge Damaged After Car Carrier Ignores Warnings

Share

The historic Concord Road Covered Bridge near the Smyrna and Mableton line was damaged Friday after a car carrier attempted to cross, despite multiple warning signs and a designated turnaround. Cobb County Department of Transportation crews responded to repair the bridge, which suffered cosmetic damage. The car being hauled was also seriously damaged. The driver received a citation, and officials say insurance will cover the cost of repairs.

The bridge was closed for repairs and later reopened. Crews plan to return at a later date for additional work. Of note for this crash is the fact that the bridge itself suffered damage. In most impacts at the Concord Road Covered Bridge, the metal beam is damaged, sparing the bridge.

In Context: The Concord Road Covered Bridge is a well-known landmark in Cobb County, valued for its history and charm. The bridge has height restrictions, and warning signs are posted to prevent oversized vehicles from crossing.