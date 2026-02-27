The City of Hampton issued a statement Thursday denying online rumors that Police Chief Bo Turner is being replaced.
What’s Happening: The city says claims that Turner, also known as James “Bo” Turner, is leaving his position are false. The rumors name Michael Crumpler, the current police chief for the neighboring City of Morrow, as his replacement.
What’s Important: Mayor Ann Tarpley, the Hampton City Council, and City Manager Jeff Baker all said they support Turner and expect him to stay in the role.
What’s Still Unknown: The city claims a former Morrow city employee is behind the rumors that have been circulating on social media.
The Path Forward: The city has not announced any personnel changes and says none are planned.
