It is the biggest sporting event on the planet. The FIFA World Cup is bigger than ever and will be coming to Georgia this summer. The soccer tournament brings together all the best players in the world, and Atlanta has been chosen as one of the host cities. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the heart of the city is one of just 16 arenas across three countries that will see World Cup action this year.

There are obviously plenty of other sports events happening before and after the World Cup, but this is the most prestigious international soccer event, and has been likened to the equivalent of 104 Super Bowls by the man in charge of FIFA, the sport’s governing body. There will be 104 games during the tournament, so that means that Georgia is getting ready to host eight Super Bowls during June and July.

Georgia is a sports-loving state, and Atlanta, in particular, is a bona fide soccer city. Interest is already sky high, and online sports betting in Georgia has already increased thanks to the World Cup. We are going to take a look at how Georgia is preparing for the tournament and what to expect once the World Cup kicks off in June.

The Stadium

Many readers will already have experience of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Home to Atlanta United of MLS and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, as well as a yet-to-be-named women’s soccer team playing in the NWSL from 2028, thousands of fans will have already cheered on their favorites in the state-of-the-art arena.

It was no surprise that this stadium was chosen as one of the World Cup 2026 venues, with eight games scheduled to take place here. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium (officially known as the Atlanta Stadium during the World Cup) was only opened in 2017 and is consistently rated number one for satisfaction by NFL fans.

Unlike for many World Cups, there was no need to refurbish the Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the tournament. It has proven that it can host the biggest events, with the Super Bowl being played there in 2019. It stands out even in the field of stadiums chosen for this summer’s tournament and will show off the sporting excellence that Georgia has long been known for.

The City

Hosting a World Cup finals is not just about the stadium, of course. Although that is where all the action will take place, hundreds of thousands of fans will be visiting the city during June and July and relying on its infrastructure and amenities. Atlanta is obviously a prime location anyway, but there has been a lot of money spent on making sure it is the best it can be with the world’s eyes upon it.

The Atlanta City Council approved $120 million to improve downtown infrastructure and transportation in the city. Many fans will be using the MARTA network of public transportation, so there will be some upgrades there, too. Security is obviously vitally important, but organizers say that everything is on track, just a few months away from the big event.

The Games

As the home of US Soccer, it is perhaps unsurprising that Atlanta will stage eight games, with only the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Texas hosting more. The downtown location of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium adds its own appeal, however, and fans lucky enough to have tickets to the games will be watching some of the best players on the planet.

The first game in Georgia will be between World Cup rookies, Cape Verde, and the 2010 tournament winner, Spain, on June 15th. Spain is also the current European champions, and will bring a squad full of players who star for some of the biggest clubs in the sport. Three days later, South Africa will play an as-yet-unknown European playoff winner, before Spain returns to take on Saudi Arabia on June 21st.

Morocco will play Haiti on the 24th before another playoff winner will face Uzbekistan on the 27th, heralding the end of the group stage and the start of knockout games in Atlanta. The stadium will host a round of 32 game, a round of 16 fixture, and then one of the two semifinals in the first two weeks of July. It is fair to say that a lot will be decided in our corner of the world this summer.

The Prestige

The eight World Cup games staged at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer are sure to be long-remembered by anyone who is in attendance. The city of Atlanta – and the wider state of Georgia – is sure to feel the benefit of being chosen as one of the venues for such a prestigious tournament.

It is projected that the event will bring an economic impact of around $500 million to the state of Georgia and elevate its global profile immeasurably. The stadium will prove itself to be capable of hosting more high-profile events, while even the level of civic pride is expected to sky-rocket thanks to the World Cup coming here.

The atmosphere that the fans of Spain, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, Morocco, and Haiti – as well as those of the still-to-be-confirmed nations – will produce will turn the city into a non-stop party. Georgia soccer fans are hardly shy and retiring, so the entire state is likely to leave a lasting impression on anyone who visits or simply watches a game on TV.

The World Cup is coming to Georgia this summer – and the Peach State is more than ready.