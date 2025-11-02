No. 5 Georgia’s 24-20 victory over Florida in Jacksonville had Bulldog fans riding an emotional rollercoaster on social media Saturday, with reactions ranging from frustration over controversial calls to celebration of unexpected heroes.

By the final whistle, Dawg Nation was exhaling relief and looking ahead, with the victory keeping Georgia’s championship hopes alive despite a performance that left plenty of room for debate among the fanbase. Here’s what fans are saying on social media.

You gotta play all 4 quarters to beat Georgia. Ole Miss thought they had'em and so did Florida but as you can see from this picture. pic.twitter.com/edsy6lZSHm — GA__all day (@C__G_22) November 2, 2025

Hey I know it sucks when your team loses. But I don’t feel bad for the gator orginization. They have some of the most disrespectful unsportsmanlike players especially the defense. Their players need to get a grip be more humble, like UGA. — Big Criis (@Yeetath0n) November 2, 2025

I mean what a great quality squeak by win by Georgia. Move them to #1. They showed great resilience. Might as well rank Florida too for sticking with a team that should be #1. pic.twitter.com/3RMWybGOUz — Slam Clam (@slamclam69) November 2, 2025

𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐈𝐀 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒!

Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs for winning this year’s Florida-Georgia rivalry game!



“They didn’t want me. Now they know.”



Former Florida commit Chauncey Bowens gets the DawgNation Gameball after sealing Georgia’s 24-20 win with a 36-yard TD run.



9 carries • 70 yards • 1 massive moment 🔥#GoDawgs | #UGAvsUF pic.twitter.com/liUDjJ5NLu — DawgNation (@DawgNation) November 2, 2025

¡ESCAPE MILAGROSO EN JACKSONVILLE! 😱🏈



#5 Georgia estuvo a SEGUNDOS de perder contra Florida… pero una anotación durante el 4to cuarto y una decisión INCREÍBLE del QB, Gunner Stockton, los salvó. pic.twitter.com/2q5Ilmwdik — Ricardo Gómez Portugal (@RicardoGomezPo1) November 1, 2025

Idk how Florida be losing to Georgia in their own state, 5 years in a row ???? pic.twitter.com/OVFfwE3c9x — 𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂 𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓮 🍒 (@forevertangel) November 1, 2025

FWIW that Florida Georgia game… that was a catch. Ball bounced off the guys forearms he maintained control after that… gators actually got hosed — Jack Starr (@Jckstarr) November 1, 2025

From UGASports: Postgame scenes after Georgia's win over Florida #GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/Iuo1sjZIiS — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 1, 2025

As a Georgia fan that was a catch by Florida 🤝🏾 — sean . (@seann2kk) November 1, 2025

And for all you Georgia haters and Florida fans, when you go to type in my comments “BuT yOu CaNt TeLl” or “It’S bLuRy” congrats you’ve described what not having indisputable evidence is and answered your own question of why it’s not a catch https://t.co/U3NCHyLFQA — EZ 🐶 (@EZ___Dawg) November 1, 2025

This team just refuses to die.



Georgia survives Florida 24-20 after a 4th-down stop and a 36-yard dagger from former Gator commit Chauncey Bowens 🔥



That’s five straight over the Gators. Dawgs move to 7-1.#GoDawgs | #UGAvsUF pic.twitter.com/4dpDQx99ph — DawgNation (@DawgNation) November 1, 2025

Florida interim coach Billy Gonzales said he didn't think J.Michael Sturdivant made the catch that was ruled incomplete.



THREAD: https://t.co/EFpsBrWtir — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) November 1, 2025

It has been 1,819 days since Florida has beaten Georgia! #GoDawgs — Coach Cron (@coach_cron) November 1, 2025

Incredible win Dawgs! Enjoy! Tremendous SEC game. Little note here, 4th straight year Florida has scored exactly 20 against Georgia! — Jeff Dantzler (@jeffdantzlertv) November 1, 2025