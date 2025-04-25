Deion Sanders Fires Back at ESPN Analyst Over His Son’s Draft Plunge

Share

Coach Prime isn’t happy with the criticism. Deion Sanders took aim at ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky after the analyst offered explanations for why his son Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft position has fallen dramatically from early top-five projections.

🏈 Why It Matters: The public clash shows the personal stakes for the Sanders family as Travis Hunter was selected second overall while Shedeur’s draft position remains uncertain, creating tension between media analysis and a father defending his son.

🔍 What’s Happening: Sanders responded to a fan tweet calling Orlovsky a “hater” by adding “Yes he did, wow!” after the analyst criticized aspects of Shedeur’s game.

Orlovsky pointed out what he called “situationally selfish sacks” where Shedeur didn’t throw the ball away

The ESPN analyst also described the quarterback as having “non-dynamic athleticism”

📊 By The Numbers: Despite playing behind what many consider a weak offensive line, Shedeur Sanders put up impressive stats at Colorado:

4,134 passing yards

37 touchdowns

Was sacked 52 times (most in the nation in 2023)

Won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

🔮 Looking Forward: Several teams including the Cowboys, Saints, and Giants passed on Sanders despite earlier interest. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin praised Shedeur’s “toughness” and “competitive spirit” before the draft, though the team selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with their first-round pick.