Credit cards have been among the most in-demand payment systems since the introduction of digital gambling. Their advantages can hardly be underestimated, as users can enjoy the accessibility and the opportunity to borrow some extra money when playing.

The US is the largest iGaming market globally, with over 45% of the population reporting regular engagement in gambling-related activities. The country is now developing new regulatory policies aiming to increase consumer protection and reduce the number of people struggling with compulsive disorders. The changes will touch on payment methods, specifically credit cards, so let’s learn what awaits casino lovers.

The Shift to Credit Card Limitations

Currently, gambling with credit cards is not prohibited in most US states. However, the rising concerns about the impact on player habits encourage governments to think about implementing specific limitations. Most people have a credit card, so it’s not surprising that they choose this deposit and withdrawal option at the USA online casinos for UK players at Non-GamStop-Betting.com for the best experiences. Illinois has become the first state to ban this banking solution: in April 2025, its Gaming Board issued a law prohibiting the usage of borrowed money for risky entertainment. Local authorities mention this decision as a part of a global consumer protection policy, designed to cope with gambling addiction in the region.

Illinois is not alone in this initiative, as several other states are already adjusting their gambling regulations. Iowa, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Vermont also noticed the growing trend of replenishing betting balances via credit cards and highlighted the connection between increased spending and compulsive problems among the population.

Pennsylvania is projected to be the next state to update its iGaming legislation. The local senator has already proposed to ban credit cards in online gambling. This suggestion is conditioned by the growing concern about the financial conditions of locals. He mentions that residents accumulate massive debts, and participation in casino-related activities worsens the overall landscape. This problem is especially relevant among younger generation representatives who are more prone to taking risks and discovering the digital sector.

Drivers for Credit Card Bans in the US

Promoting responsible gambling is among the main priorities for governments and industry regulators in 2025. Reports from NCPG show that up to 5 million Americans are characterised as compulsive players. This figure is alarming, and the challenge must be addressed as soon as possible. Financial risks are recognised as the most common cause of this disorder, and addressing the challenge is on the agenda now. Credit cards provoke increased spending on gaming websites, as users can borrow some money to continue playing when having an empty bankroll. This is the main reason for supervising authorities to strengthen regulations on the usage of this payment method. The Illinois decision is likely to extend to other states where iGaming activities are not prohibited, so US residents should be aware of the upcoming changes. Tracking local regulations before engaging in gambling is critical, so check valid legislation before joining any online casino.

Tips for Gamblers: What to Expect

As mentioned, more states are likely to adopt the no-credit card policy, and users will be required to select alternative options. Joining online casinos outside the US borders is among the solutions. Offshore platforms offer international services and accept various banking options without limitations. Players can enjoy flexibility and freedom but must learn the state’s regulations in advance. In some regions, overseas platforms are not banned, and others strictly prohibit anything other than locally licensed websites.

Credit Card Alternatives for American Gamblers

Luckily for casino fans, payment methods are not limited to credit cards, so users can use plenty of banking options on US casino sites. Debit cards are the most obvious solution here; instead of borrowing money from the bank, players can only use their funds. Alternative systems widespread on American gaming platforms include the following:

Digital wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, etc.

Prepaid vouchers such as Paysafecard and Neosurf

Mobile payment applications (Apple Pay, Google Pay)

Regionally available Bank Transfers.

In addition, some online casinos offer deposits via cryptocurrencies. In most states, there are no direct bans on using digital assets for gambling. This method cannot be tracked and is also a concern for regulatory bodies globally. The US doesn’t have federal industry regulations, and each state can control the sector independently. Players must familiarise themselves with the landscape in their region before playing at online casinos.

The Final Word

The US gambling sector continues to grow, prompting authorities to introduce regulatory changes for better control. Addressing compulsive disorders is a major focus, with states implementing various protections. The ban on credit cards began in Illinois and spread to Tennessee, Iowa, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Understanding the pros & cons of using credit cards in gambling is crucial, as increased spending via these cards is often linked to addiction. This trend is expected to expand in the coming years to mitigate such risks.