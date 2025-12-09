For millions of small business owners nationwide, December isn’t just the season of goodwill, it’s the season of overwhelming customer demand. And, according to Moneypenny, the global customer conversations company, December 10th to 15th is consistently the busiest week of the entire month.

After analyzing five years of call activity, Moneypenny, which supports thousands of businesses worldwide with call answering, AI Voice Agents, and receptionist support, identified that week as the peak for holiday shopping, last-minute bookings, winter emergencies, and year-end planning, which all collide to create a spike in high-intent customer conversations.

“Even though it’s not the busiest week of the entire year, it is the make-or-break week of December,” says Kris Altiere, US Head of Marketing at Moneypenny. “Customers are trying to wrap-up decisions before the holidays, so these calls are often urgent, emotional, and valuable. Missing them isn’t just an inconvenience it directly affects revenue and trust.”

While the rising call volume may be great for business, it’s not so great for entrepreneurs trying to wind down for the holidays. Every December, Moneypenny sees the same pattern: business owners attempting to take time off while simultaneously fielding a flood of customer calls. As a result, many end up answering their phones at moments they hoped would be sacred:

during school performances,

in the airport security line,

at holiday parties,

while decorating the tree, and

even at the office holiday gathering.

“We talk to owners who feel forced to choose between being present for their families or being present for their customers,” Kris Altiere explains. “It’s a false choice and one our industry can help solve.”

To help small business owners reclaim their downtime, Moneypenny has launched the “Holiday Calm Campaign” to reduce holiday stress by amplifying its holiday call coverage, designed specifically for December’s seasonal surge. When a business owner is busy or taking time off, calls automatically route to a dedicated Moneypenny receptionist or an AI Receptionist, or a blend of the two, who answers in the business name and handles the conversation brilliantly just like an in-house team member.

“Customer conversations don’t stop for the holidays, but business owners need to. With the right support, they can finally do that without sacrificing quality or opportunities,” concluded Kris Altiere.

With Moneypenny stepping in this holiday season, business owners can be present for the presents of the season, end the year calmer, and ease into 2026 focused and ready for growth.