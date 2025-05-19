Dahlonega, GA – When your home’s first line of defense against wind, rain and sun starts to show wear, you need a partner who combines proven expertise with rock-solid integrity. That’s exactly what you get with RRG Roofing & Gutters, the Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractor proudly serving North Georgia and Western North Carolina.

Platinum-Preferred Expertise

As one of fewer than 1 percent of roofing companies nationwide to earn Owens Corning’s top honor, RRG Roofing & Gutters delivers:

Best-in-class materials – The industry’s longest shingle warranties, superior underlayments and metal roofing systems built to last.

– The industry’s longest shingle warranties, superior underlayments and metal roofing systems built to last. Insurance know-how – Seventeen years of licensed-claim experience means RRG negotiates with insurers on your behalf, maximizing your payout and ensuring repairs or replacement are done right.

– Seventeen years of licensed-claim experience means RRG negotiates with insurers on your behalf, maximizing your payout and ensuring repairs or replacement are done right. Local commitment – Based in Dahlonega, GA, with a new Murphy, NC office, RRG’s crews live where they work. You’ll see the same face from inspection through final walkthrough.

Services Tailored to Your Needs

Whether you’re chasing down a leak or planning a full roof overhaul, RRG has you covered:

Roof Repair – Minor wear or major storm damage, precise patchwork and shingle replacement restore integrity without delay.

– Minor wear or major storm damage, precise patchwork and shingle replacement restore integrity without delay. Roof Replacement – Asphalt or metal roofing systems installed end-to-end using weather-tested techniques for superior performance.

– Asphalt or metal roofing systems installed end-to-end using weather-tested techniques for superior performance. Rain Gutter Installation – Custom-fit gutters, downspouts and drip-edge protect foundations, siding and landscaping from water damage.

– Custom-fit gutters, downspouts and drip-edge protect foundations, siding and landscaping from water damage. Skylight Repair & Replacement – Daylight-bringing features sealed and serviced to eliminate leaks and frame decay.

Real Reviews, Real Results

Don’t take it from us—read hundreds of five-star Google reviews from Dahlonega, Blairsville, Hiawassee, Murphy and beyond. Homeowners praise RRG’s speedy response, clean job sites and “true-to-their-word” professionalism.

“They fixed my entire roof in hours—flawless work and zero stress. Look no further!” – Tammy, Dahlonega, GA

“Project Manager Corey guided us every step of the way. Quality work, honest pricing—exactly what we needed.” – John Allen, Murphy, NC

How It Works

Schedule a Free Inspection – Fill out the online form or call 678-517-4211 (GA) / 828-820-7663 (NC). Comprehensive Assessment – We walk every ridge and gutter line, document damage, then explain coverage options. Work Begins – Licensed crews arrive on time, use tarps and debris chutes, and finish within the promised window. Final Walkthrough & Warranty – We verify your satisfaction, register your Owens Corning material warranty, and leave you with total peace of mind.

Financing Options

Unexpected roofing expenses shouldn’t derail your budget. Through partners like Service Finance, Hearth and GreenSky, RRG offers competitive loan options—sometimes with zero down—to get the job done now and pay over time.

— — —

Your roof protects everything underneath it. Don’t trust that job to just anyone. Whether you’re in Dahlonega, GA; Franklin or Murphy, NC; or anywhere in between, RRG Roofing & Gutters stands ready to deliver top-tier materials, award-winning workmanship and unmatched customer care.

Schedule your free inspection today from an experienced Roofing Contractor in Dahlonega, GA.