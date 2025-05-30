Continuing its year-long celebration of its 25th anniversary, Duluth’s Moneypenny kept with spring tradition and held a prom for its local team. The chance to “celebrate good times” came on as Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO, and Richard Culberson, North America CEO, joined in the fun with the obligatory boutonniere and corsage exchanges, posed photos by the balloon arch, and the crowning of a prom king and queen.

“We got our start in the UK, but the beauty of Moneypenny’s award-winning culture is how we embrace the traditions of all of our employees and offices alike,” said With-Fogstrup. “Just like this year’s graduating class of 2025 formed lifelong bonds at their proms as they danced the Cupid Shuffle and the YMCA, we donned our best, put on the classics and played the night away to make memories that will last another 25 years.”

Moneypenny’s first-ever prom royalty were locals Queen Brittany Farris and King Demo Dandy, who were voted on by their peers, then appropriately sashed, crowned, and honored at the event.

Originally started with a small team in Wrexham in 2000, Moneypenny today is a global company that supports thousands of businesses across the UK and US with customer conversations. It has long credited its unique culture and people-first approach, which it seamlessly combines with leading technology, for its continued success.