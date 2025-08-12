Atlanta (August 2025) – To help employees prepare for the Back-to-School crush, Moneypenny staged its 3rd annual School Supply Pop-up at its Gwinnett County office for any of its local employees to stock up on supplies from. The one-stop shop helped alleviate the stress of the return to school by offering employees free essential school supplies for their families.

“We started offering the school supply pop-up two years ago after hearing from employees that the return to school was a higher than usual stress time for them,” said Richard Culberson, CEO North America of Moneypenny. “Our company was built on our unique culture and people-first approach, which extends from how we equip our own employees with support and training, to how we can also equip their children as they pursue their own education.”

Included in the pop-up were backpacks filled with school essentials – everything from notebooks and pencil bags to spirals and pencils, carefully chosen to match the supply lists for public schools across the Atlanta area. Any leftover items will be donated to Rainbow Village in Duluth, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of families experiencing homelessness. Rainbow Village provides help, hope, housing, and healing, empowering individuals through self-development, accountability, and meaningful growth.