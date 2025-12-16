Moneypenny, the leading customer conversations company, is proud to show its support for RainbowVillage, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking cycles of homelessness, domestic violence, and poverty by empowering families in need.

This Christmas, Moneypenny purchased hundreds of essential items from RainbowVillage’s Amazon Wish List to help furnish and equip the organization’s new family apartments. These apartments provide safe, stable housing for families transitioning out of crisis and working toward long-term independence,

“We were moved by RainbowVillage’s mission and the incredible impact they have on families rebuilding their lives,” said Kris Altiere US Head of Marketing, Moneypenny. “When we saw their wish list for the new family apartments, we knew we wanted to help make those spaces feel like home. Providing the essentials families need for daily life is a small gesture that can make a big difference, especially at this time of year.”

RainbowVillage’s Amazon Wish List includes household necessities, children’s items, bedding, kitchen tools, and other practical supplies. Moneypenny’s contribution ensures that families arriving at RainbowVillage are welcomed with comfort, dignity, and everything needed to support a fresh start.

“This donation reflects our commitment to supporting the communities where we live and work,” Kris Altiere added. “RainbowVillage is doing extraordinary work, and we’re honored to stand alongside them this holiday season.”