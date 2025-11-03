ALPHARETTA (Nov. 3, 2025) – Dozens of young adults who aged out of Georgia’s foster care system will enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at the inaugural Fostering Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 20 at Jackson Healthcare’s campus in Alpharetta.

This first Fostering Thanksgiving event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7:30 pm at Jackson Healthcare’s campus at 2575 Northwinds Parkway in Alpharetta, Ga. 30009.

Many of the young adults, now being aided by Georgia’s new tax credit program, will experience their first-ever Thanksgiving dinner as they grew up in challenging circumstances and were placed in foster care. They will be served by volunteers from Fostering Success Act, Inc. (FSA) along with donors and volunteers from Jackson Healthcare.

FSA is the largest non-profit that raises funds through the new state tax credit program for youth who age out of foster care so they may enroll in college, technical school or pursue an apprenticeship program – all so they may follow their dreams.

The young adults will attend this Thanksgiving dinner with life coaches who guide them on their journey into adulthood as they transition out of foster care and into post-secondary programs.

“This Thanksgiving will be a first for so many of these youth who don’t know what it means to have such a joyful, thankful celebration with such encouraging people surrounding them,” said Heidi Carr, executive director of FSA. “We want them to know we are grateful to have this opportunity to help enrich their lives. And we are thankful for the mentors and other volunteers who are helping to open doors for them.”

This year FSA saw an almost 350 percent jump in youth served thanks to donors to the tax credit program. It is serving approximately 384 youth including 200 students now able to pursue two-year degrees; 151 students enrolled in four-year programs and others obtaining their GED as well as enrolled in apprenticeship programs.

The $20 million tax credit raises funds for items such as tuition, school supplies, housing, food, transportation, healthcare and other expenses so the youth can focus on obtaining an education as if they had supportive parents in their lives to make that happen.

“We expect to hear wonderful stories of gratitude from these young people whose lives are being transformed by this amazing program,” Carr said.

Richard L. Jackson, CEO of Jackson Healthcare, and a former foster youth, is chairman of FSA. He will address the young adults at the program to encourage them on their journey that they too can make something of their lives.

Each year, more than 600 young adults age out of foster care in Georgia with little or no opportunity and wind up in poverty, homeless and victims of crime and human trafficking. FSA provides them a new opportunity and an education in order to create a career path for themselves, just like young adults who were not removed from homes filled with neglect or abuse.

Georgia taxpayers can still earn a dollar-for-dollar tax credit and reduce their state income taxes for 2025 by donating to FSA. To start the process, go to: https://fosteringsuccessact.org/apply-now/

For more information on Fostering Success Act, Inc. go to: https://fosteringsuccessact.org/

About Fostering Success, Inc.

Fostering Success is a 501c3 Georgia non-profit devoted to assisting foster care youth that have aged out of the Georgia foster care system. It helps state individual and corporate taxpayers get approval from the state Department of Revenue for their tax credit donation to Fostering Success. It then distributes funds to approved non-profits that provide support services to youth that have aged out of foster care. Services include but are not limited to tuition for accredited education programs, books and computers, transportation funds, food, rent assistance, medical care assistance, mentors and other items.