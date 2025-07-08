Amazon’s Prime Day isn’t the only show in town! Tons of major retailers are stepping up with their own jaw-dropping deals—sometimes beating Prime Day prices. Whether you’re after back-to-school basics, home upgrades, beauty must-haves, or fitness gear, these sales have you covered.
- Sephora Major Summer Deals (6/26–7/8): Up to 50% off and 500 bonus points for Beauty Insiders with $75+ (Code: PLUSPOINTS)
- AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane: Up to 60% off.
- UGREEN Flash Sale: Use Coupon code: UGREEN20AFF
- GlassesUSA: Buy one pair, get one free. Coupon code: BOGOFREE
- Mango Summer Sale: Get up to 50% off.’
- Talbots: All markdowns, buy 2 get 1 free + Extra 40% off
- LG Laptop Sale: Save $800 on a 16″ LG gram Pro OLED laptop.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods End of Summer Sale: 30% off.
- Cuisinart Summer Sale: Save up to $100.
Why Shop Prime Day Alternatives?
You’re not locked in to Amazon’s deals—these retailers ship across Georgia, often with free shipping and returns, and you’re supporting a wider range of businesses. Plus, some deals go live before Prime Day and stick around after, so you get more time to save.
Note: Featured deals are valid while supplies last and may be subject to change. Some links are affiliate/Skimlinks, and The Georgia Sun may earn a commission if you make a purchase—thanks for supporting local news!