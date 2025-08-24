Unless you’ve been living under a rock — or possibly in a barrel, you know that Cracker Barrel decided to “modernize” its branding by ditching the well-worn image of a man (affectionately known as Uncle Herschel or “Old Timer”) leaning on a barrel. In its place: just the company’s name in a minimalist, text-only logo set inside a yellow hexagon.

Reaction was instantaneous, hysterical, and bipartisan. Conservatives howled that Cracker Barrel had “gone woke” and abandoned tradition, with Donald Trump Jr. leading the charge Liberals piled on too, calling the redesign “cheap,” “soulless,” even “sterile”—a branding atrocity masquerading as modernity. Veteran patrons lamented the loss of nostalgia and what it symbolized.

The company’s CEO, Julie Felss Masino, didn’t seem phased. She insisted the brand’s values—and Uncle Herschel himself—remain intact, and salesroom visuals and menus still feature him. The new logo, she claimed, was simply more suited to digital platforms and brighter restaurant interiors, all part of a broader “All the More” modernization plan.

Investors weren’t so forgiving. Shares plunged—some estimates peg the drop at nearly 15%, shaving off as much as $100 million in market value in a single day. Analysts debated whether this crash was triggered by backlash-fueled momentum or deeper issues. The company’s attempt to rehearse some hip, modern makeover came off more like a branding misfire that alienated its customers.

