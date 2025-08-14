Whether you’re cheering for Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or catching every goal from your favorite international club, Xfinity just made it easier than ever to follow the beautiful game. Comcast has officially launched World Soccer Ticket , a new all-in-one video package designed specifically for soccer fans and it’s a game-changer for Atlanta’s vibrant soccer scene.

For $85/month, World Soccer Ticket delivers over 1,500 live matches from the world’s top leagues and tournaments, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, LALIGA, Liga MX, Major League Soccer, and even the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



“It’s easy, we did the work for our customers and pulled together the most coveted leagues and tournaments – from Premier League, LALIGA and Champions League to the World Cup – and put them in one place. We added some magic to the experience with innovations like Multiview, 4K and Sports Zone all easily accessible with one simple click or voice command,” said Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast.

What makes this package perfect for Atlanta fans?

MLS Coverage Without the Hassle: Atlanta United supporters can enjoy MLS 360 and Sunday Night Soccer without needing a separate MLS Season Pass.

Atlanta United supporters can enjoy MLS 360 and Sunday Night Soccer without needing a separate MLS Season Pass. Multiview Magic: Watch multiple matches at once with Xfinity’s Multiview feature, ideal for match days when Atlanta United plays alongside international fixtures.

Watch multiple matches at once with Xfinity’s Multiview feature, ideal for match days when Atlanta United plays alongside international fixtures. Bilingual Access: With channels like Telemundo, Univision, and TUDN included, Atlanta’s diverse soccer community can enjoy commentary in both English and Spanish.

With channels like Telemundo, Univision, and TUDN included, Atlanta’s diverse soccer community can enjoy commentary in both English and Spanish. Stream Anywhere: Whether you’re tailgating at the Gulch or relaxing at home, the Xfinity Stream app lets you watch on-the-go from your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

This is more than just soccer with comprehensive live coverage of other major sports and leagues like the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA football and basketball on the package’s networks and Peacock. Customers can quickly access the destination and enhanced features by saying “World Soccer Ticket” or “fútbol” into the platform’s bilingual voice remote.

With Xfinity StreamStore , X1 makes it easy for customers to customize World Soccer Ticket with additional streaming services like MLS Season Pass, Paramount+ and ESPN+. This allows them to enjoy even more live soccer coverage from leagues like MLS, Serie A, and Bundesliga alongside everything included in World Soccer Ticket, all on one bill. Xfinity X1 delivers a personalized viewing experience that brings together live TV and more than 450 streaming apps and channels, including access to 200,000 movies and shows available to rent or buy. X1 puts everything customers enjoy in one place — making it easy for customers to find and watch all their favorite sports and entertainment.



And with Atlanta gearing up to host eight matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a semifinal, this package is a timely investment for fans who want to stay connected to the global game while celebrating the sport’s growth right here in Georgia.



“Comcast is delivering an exceptional experience for soccer fans across the country with World Soccer Ticket,” said Javier Garcia, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Comcast Central Division. “With access to over 1,500 matches around the world, this first-of-its-kind, custom-built package makes it easier than ever to watch your team score. And if you’re like me and my family, hopefully cheering on your favorite team in the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Ticket isn’t just about watching games. It’s about being part of something bigger. It’s about Atlanta showing the world that we don’t just host soccer — we live it. So grab your scarf, fire up your screen, and get ready to experience the game like never before.

To subscribe or learn more, visit xfinity.com/worldsoccerticket