In 2025, the southeastern U.S. state famous for its peaches, college football, and rich history has witnessed a dramatic change in its digital scene. These days, residents of Georgia are becoming more digitally savvy and spending a lot of time online than before, thanks to high-speed internet, access link to casino websites, and the availability of many technologies.

From Atlanta to rural communities in South Georgia, internet activity has become key to how people work, communicate, shop, and even entertain themselves. Let’s take a further look at the causes of increased online time among the populace in Georgia.

Expanding Connectivity

One of the main motivators of increased online time in Georgia is improved internet access. In urban centres like Atlanta, Savannah, and Augusta, high-speed fibre-optic connections and 5G networks are now common. Likewise, federal and state infrastructure grants have helped to make available broadband services in historically underserved rural regions like Ware County and parts of North Georgia. Thanks to collaborations between public and private entities, almost 96% of Georgians now have access to reliable internet.

This expansion has made the internet more accessible and increased the quality of service as well. Now, the average internet speeds across the state have increased dramatically. Most residents enjoy 100 Mbps or more, particularly in urban and suburban regions. This means seamless video streaming, online gaming, and remote work experiences.

Remote Working & Education

The pandemic-era remote work model has continued into 2025 for the majority of Georgia’s workforce. Many workplaces have retained hybrid or fully remote models. Hence, a lot of cities like Atlanta and Alpharetta have seen thousands of professionals spending eight or more hours online daily for work-related tasks.

Besides work, educational institutions are following this path as well. For instance, the University System of Georgia, which includes major universities like the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, has adopted hybrid learning formats. Likewise, high school students in districts like Cobb and Gwinnett counties attend online classes at least one day a week. Younger children, as well, have digital homework assignments and online resources. All of these have further surged online time in the state.

Social Media

Social media in Georgia has become a virtual town square. This is because more than 82% of residents engage with at least one social media platform every day. Above all, Facebook remains a stronghold, especially among older adults in rural areas. On the other hand, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat are more populated among teens and young adults.

Atlanta-based influencers and content creators equally have a significant role in shaping trends in fashion, food, and activism. TikTok videos featuring local cuisine, Southern lifestyle humour, and college sports culture attract millions of views. Likewise, online discussions on community events, political issues, and neighbourhood safety are more likely to happen on Facebook groups or Reddit threads than in physical town halls.

Online Entertainment

Georgians are streaming more content than ever, thanks to high-speed internet now widely available. Many residents have abandoned traditional cable TV and now subscribe to multiple streaming platforms like Hulu, Max, Apple TV+, and Netflix. What’s more? Platforms like YouTube and Twitch are gaining traction as well, especially among younger audiences.

Local content creation is on the rise as well. Georgia’s growing film industry, which produces numerous Hollywood blockbusters, now supports smaller creators producing documentaries, web series, and educational videos uploaded straight to platforms like Vimeo and YouTube. Even small-town churches, music venues, and local sports teams are broadcasting live events online. Thus, making digital entertainment more locally connected than before.

E-Commerce

The convenience of online shopping has made it a preferred choice for many Georgians. While Amazon reigns supreme, local retailers and regional grocery chains like Kroger and Publix have heavily invested in online ordering and delivery structures. Farmers in rural Georgia, as well, are increasingly using e-commerce platforms to sell products straight to consumers across the state.

Additionally, food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Atlanta’s very own Zifty have expanded their reach into smaller towns. This offers the chance for more residents to order meals and groceries online. Personal services like fitness classes, therapy sessions, and veterinary consultations have switched to online platforms too. Now, residents of Georgia use the internet not only for food but for services that once required in-person visits as well.

Telehealth

Digital healthcare is a fast-growing sector in Georgia. In 2025, over 40% of medical consultations in the state are conducted through telehealth platforms. This is especially beneficial in rural areas where access to specialists can be limited. Programs supported by Emory Healthcare and Wellstar Health System are providing virtual mental health counselling, chronic disease management, and post-operative care.

The state has even launched public health portals. These let residents access vaccination records, schedule appointments, and view test results, all online. These innovations have lowered the need for in-person visits and encouraged preventive healthcare measures. Thus, making healthcare more accessible to all and efficient as well.

Experience a Life More Connected Than Ever

In 2025, the average Georgian spends a huge part of their day online working, learning, shopping, connecting with others, or just being entertained. The state has accepted this digital transformation and invested in infrastructure to ensure amplified access. So, as Georgia moves forward, its people keep redefining what it means to live in a digitally enabled Southern state. One where technology boosts tradition, expands chances, and connects communities from the Appalachian foothills to the Atlantic Coast.