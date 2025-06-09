Try your luck at one of these hotels if the jingling slot machines, bright lights, and electric excitement of the gaming floor entice you.

Quite a few of these winning properties are out of the usual; for example, one in Palm Springs has a hidden casino in the middle of the desert, while another in Vegas has infinity edge tubs in each room. Most importantly, these are the best luxury casino resorts in the United States, and the competition is not even close!

The Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts

Encore Boston Harbour serves as the city’s equivalent to the opulent and extravagant casino resorts of Las Vegas, offering an abundance of beauty and spectacle. The hotel closely resembles its sister resort, Wynn Las Vegas, with a distinctive curving bronze structure, an exceptional art collection, and abundant floral displays.

A significant number of the hotel’s 16 dining and lounge establishments possess a local affiliation, including Fratelli, a collaboration between Boston restaurateurs Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano, and Seamark Seafood & Cocktails, operated by Boston’s Sean Christie.

The primary allure for many is the casino, which meets expectations. It is abundant with slot machines and table games, and all the sounds and noises of Vegas may be found on the East Coast here. According to Gambling.com , the venue’s 24-table poker area and 2,700 slot machines complement the substantial table game offering.

The Highlights of Encore Boston Harbor

The impressive allure of Encore Boston Harbour is immediately evident when entering the expansive main lobby. Observe the magnificent Ferris wheel. The attraction is 21 feet in height, 25 feet in width, and 16 feet in circumference, embellished with 102,000 flowers, 12,000 gems, and 1,156 lights.

The 210,000-square-foot casino offers several possibilities for enthusiasts of games of chance.

The opulently designed 26,000-square-foot Spa at Encore Boston Harbour features 16 separate treatment rooms, a couples’ suite, and a selection of special therapies. Commence your visit with a Good Luck Ritual – while it may not enhance your success at the gaming tables, the revitalising peppermint foot massage will invigorate your stride.

An exceptional art collection encompasses the premises, both interior and exterior.

If you have overlooked anything, indulge in the Wynn goods in your suite or, if you have experienced a significant win, consider splurging on a Swiss watch or other luxury items; The Shops at Encore Boston Harbour provide enough opportunities for retail therapy.

Sky Tower at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

The enormous Sky Tower at Mohegan Sun is adorned with a dazzling, hand-beaded tapestry that serves as an introductory touch to the Tribal-inspired atmosphere that permeates the whole hotel and entertainment complex.

Regarding amusement, you’re spoilt for choice: In addition to over 350,000 square feet of gaming area, there are over forty restaurants , several locations for live music, a high-end spa, an indoor/outdoor pool, and several boutiques and stores selling designer goods.

Although the building’s glass front mimics the scenery outside, the enormous windows within provide vistas of the English countryside and the Thames River. Even though there’s really no need to leave the complex, there are plenty of other things to see and do within a short drive, such as historical landmarks, maritime museums, vineyards, and places to go boating and golfing.

Mohegan Sun Highlights

There are at least 42 restaurants at the mega-retreat, making it a popular destination for foodies and residents alike.

Hot ultra-lounges and chill bars are only two of the nightlife possibilities. The Vista Lounge at Wombi Rock is unlike any other, serving as both a daytime solarium and a place to relax with a drink while taking in the night sky.

Evening entertainment options include the brand new 325-seat Comix Comedy Club, which doubles as a craft beer bar with 24 rotating taps of beers from throughout the country.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage in California

It may be the vibrant lights illuminating the resort tower, or perhaps the scarcity of high-rise structures in Greater Palm Springs. Regardless of the cause, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage serves as a prominent landmark in Southern California.

The dazzling lights and slot machines of Las Vegas are four hours apart. However, you will soon disregard Sin City upon entering the gaming floor at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. Players have 71,000 square feet of gaming space to navigate.

When seeking respite from the slots, procure tickets for an evening of entertainment at the Show, a distinguished performance venue that features prominent artists, or indulge in a beverage while seeing your preferred games on the enormous wrap-around displays at 360 Sports. Alternatively, have a seat at Water’s Café Bar and savour its assortment of beverages.

Upon arrival, one quickly discerns that there is less justification for departing this all-encompassing haven. Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage serves as a comprehensive vacation destination, offering an abundance of entertainment, dining, and recreational opportunities.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage Highlights

The casino features 71,000 square feet of gaming space, including Palm Springs’ sole private poker room.

The resort’s music theatre hosts prominent artists such as Billy Idol, Jay Leno, Dolly Parton, and Cyndi Lauper, allowing for an intimate experience, since no seat among the 2,034 exceeds 125 feet from the stage.

A visit to Greater Palm Springs is incomplete without poolside relaxation, and the resort’s 50,000-square-foot pool area exceeds expectations.

Skylofts at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada

The boutique hotel Skylofts at MGM Grand, located on the top two stories of the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, provides a view of the Las Vegas Strip . With floor-to-ceiling glass windows, each of the 51 spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments offers a breathtaking view of the city.

The suites’ bathrooms have heated towel racks, infinity-edge tub, and an immersion shower with a steam setting, all designed by Tony Chi. The furniture is soothing and modern. Every guest has their own personal butler who is available at all times to meet their every need, from customised gourmet room service to in-suite movie streaming on demand.

Located on the Strip, Skylofts provide a private entrance and easy walking access to the city’s many attractions, including the MGM Grand, which is just outside your door, as well as a plethora of other entertainment alternatives.

Skylofts at MGM Grand Highlights

Numerous hotels on the Strip are recognised for their bespoke service, although Skylofts at MGM Grand distinguishes itself from the outset; the hotel may dispatch a staff member to collect you in a Rolls-Royce Ghost upon your arrival at the airport.

During your stay at Skylofts at MGM Grand, you will have a dedicated private butler to enhance your comfort and convenience, and these professionals are highly skilled. They will manage all aspects, from supplying certain items in your room to organising a dinner party in your loft.

Skyloft patrons get complimentary access to MGM Grand’s facilities, including the Pool Complex (including five pools, a lazy river, and private cabanas) and Wet Republic (MGM Grand’s club pool equipped with a sundeck, DJs, and several eating options).

The Lodge at Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York

Located in Upstate New York, equidistant from Albany and Rochester, The Lodge at Turning Stone offers a comprehensive array of amenities. The expansive resort is one of four hotels comprising Turning Stone Resort Casino. Situated on almost 3,400 acres, several activities are available here.

The Lodge is a 95-room, all-suite establishment that is the newest hotel addition to Turning Stone. The opulent and streamlined interiors are expansive (the smallest room is 550 square feet), and their positioning inside the resort provides a degree of seclusion while being conveniently close to entertainment.

Turning Stone offers an array of activities for gamblers, golfers, tennis professionals, and culinary enthusiasts. The resort boasts a 120,000-square-foot casino, but if you prefer physical activity outside of the blackjack table, you may enjoy one of the three championship golf courses.

The Lodge at Turning Stone Resort Casino Highlights

Situated within The Lodge at Turning Stone Resort Casino, Skana Spa offers a tranquil refuge amidst the excitement of the adjacent casino. The spa provides a comprehensive range of services, including massages, body treatments, facials, and salon offerings.

We recommend indulging in supper at Wildflowers one evening. The menu is updated daily with fresh offerings, although the liquid nitrogen ice cream display is not to be overlooked.

The casino, shops, bars, and clubs at Turning Stone Resort Casino are located just outside the Lodge, separated by a glass-enclosed corridor, allowing for both solitude and access to the crowds who gather daily.

The expansive entertainment and sports venue of Turning Stone Resort Casino hosts performances like Ringo Starr, Kiss, Disney on Ice, as well as other comedy and theatrical productions. The facility includes putting greens, a comprehensive pro shop, and six tennis courts.