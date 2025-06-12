Across the 50 states of America, there are now 39 that permit some form of modern gambling, be it sports betting on-land or with online bookmakers or casino gaming in dedicated venues or online via iGaming. There were efforts to make Georgia the 40th, but they petered out again in 2025.

The industry has taken the United States by storm since opening up in 2018 and has evolved tremendously since its inception. One such development has been the rise of different platforms that offer those games without the gambling element, presenting a line of entertainment that runs alongside the multi-billion US gambling scene.

Billions in Economic Impact for On-Board States

States have been keen to open up to modern gambling in ways that are safe and responsible primarily because of the potential tax revenue on offer. The popular form of entertainment has already made a significant splash within the US economy, powered by online and mobile access where once it was hubs like Las Vegas contributing the most to the national gambling tax revenue pot.

According to the American Gaming Association, the total economic impact of gambling is now at over $328 billion, as of February 2025 figures. As for tax revenue to states and tribal revenue shares, over $52 billion has been collected. Given that gambling companies made $115 billion in gross gaming revenue in 2024, it’s clear that they don’t mind the tax bills as long as their offerings remain popular.

However, as we know in Georgia, not every American can partake in modern gambling. This is especially true of iGaming, with only seven states presently running online casino gaming sites. To meet the demand, social casinos have risen to the fore. Globally, these sites make over $8.5 billion, with the US being the largest contributor with a 40 percent market share. Expected to continue to grow, these platforms fill a unique niche: freemium casinos.

Social Casinos Filling the Void

Many people will have heard of sweepstakes casinos, where there are tangible prizes on offer through specially-crafted gambling-esque games online. Social casinos are different. These sites follow the free-to-start model popularized by mobile gaming, but the best of them offer online casino-style games and bonuses, such as welcome bonuses to new players and versions of hit online casino games that can be played with virtual currency.

As a result, social casinos don’t constitute gambling in the same way iGaming sites and some sweepstakes casinos do as the only way to bet is with virtual currency and there isn’t a way to withdraw real or physical rewards. Everything’s kept within the app, with the aim being to use the virtual currency delivered via a bonus or in-game winnings to then try out other games.

Covering slot games, table games, and even live casino games, social casinos are clearly meeting the demand of players in states like Georgia. People want to experience this new wave of entertainment to come to the States but without having to wager real money.