SAVANNAH — Savannah residents can now walk or bike between Lake Mayer Park and the Police Memorial Trail without hitting a dead end, thanks to a new 1.9-mile trail section that opened last week.
What opened: A new stretch of the Truman Linear Park Trail now crosses the 52nd Street bridge, linking Lake Mayer Park and the Police Memorial Trail into one continuous path.
Why it matters: Until now, a gap in the trail forced walkers and cyclists to turn back. That gap is gone.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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