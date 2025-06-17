Georgia waterfowl hunters will need to adjust their plans for the upcoming season. The state has approved new hunting dates for 2025–26, including a shorter early teal season.

🦆 Why it matters: Teal populations dropped during last year’s survey, prompting wildlife officials to reduce hunting days for one of Georgia’s most popular waterfowl seasons.

🗓️ What’s changing: Early teal season will run September 13–21, down from the usual 16 days. Bag limits remain the same, but hunters will have fewer days in the field.

📋 Mark your calendar: Canada goose season opens September 6 and runs through September 28. Duck season runs November 22–30 and resumes December 6–January 25. Canada goose hunting will also be permitted during three additional seasons this fall and winter.

🎖️ Special days: Youth hunters (15 and under), veterans and active-duty military can hunt November 15–16. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older, unless the adult qualifies as a veteran or active military member.

💰 What you need: Hunters must have a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license and a federal duck stamp. Licenses can be purchased at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com or by calling (800) 366-2661.

