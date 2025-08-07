Hunters across Georgia can take to the woods starting August 15 for the opening of squirrel hunting season, one of the state’s longest-running small game seasons.

The season, which runs through February 28, 2026, allows hunters to pursue both gray and fox squirrels with a daily bag limit of 12 per hunter.

“There’s no better entry point into the world of hunting than squirrel season. It’s often a more accessible option and is filled with tradition, woodsmanship, and the art of patience,” said Diana McGrath, Wildlife Biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division Game Management Section. “Harvesting small game also plays a big role in helping nature find its balance.”

Wildlife officials note that squirrel hunting provides an excellent opportunity to introduce new hunters to the field, scout public lands, and enjoy Georgia’s woods.

Hunters should be aware that regulations may vary on Wildlife Management Areas, with some restricting fox squirrel hunting or limiting the bag to one fox squirrel per day.

Both gray and fox squirrels can be found throughout Georgia, with the smaller gray squirrel being more common in both rural and urban settings. Fox squirrels, which are larger and come in various color phases, are more typically found in mature pine and mixed pine/hardwood habitats.

Georgia’s wildlife management areas offer nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity, though hunters should check current regulations for specific dates and information at GeorgiaWildlife.com.

For those interested in cooking their harvest, squirrel meat provides a healthy, sustainable protein source high in iron and B vitamins. The state offers recipes online for various preparation methods.

Hunters can purchase or renew licenses at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.