A 55-year-old woman died Sunday after jail staff found her unresponsive in her cell at the Bibb County jail.

What’s Happening: Staff discovered the woman unresponsive in her cell around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics rushed her to Navicent Atrium Health, where she was pronounced dead around 6 p.m.

What’s Important: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct the autopsy since the woman died while in custody. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office internal affairs division is also investigating.

What We Don’t Know: Officials haven’t released the woman’s name yet and are still working to reach her family.