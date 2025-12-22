A man was taken to the hospital after police found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to the airport and located a man who had been shot.

• Police said the injury appeared to be self-inflicted

• Airport operations continued as normal

What’s Important: Police said the man was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene before being taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers are investigating what led up to the incident.

How This Affects Real People: Passengers were not impacted, and flights continued while police handled the situation.

Charges Filed: The 59-year-old man has been charged with;

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Reckless conduct

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime