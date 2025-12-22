A man was taken to the hospital after police found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
What’s Happening: Officers responded to the airport and located a man who had been shot.
• Police said the injury appeared to be self-inflicted
• Airport operations continued as normal
What’s Important: Police said the man was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene before being taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers are investigating what led up to the incident.
How This Affects Real People: Passengers were not impacted, and flights continued while police handled the situation.
Charges Filed: The 59-year-old man has been charged with;
• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Reckless conduct
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime