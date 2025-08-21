If you’ve spotted a lightning decal on a Lumpkin County patrol car and wondered what it signals, here’s the strike: each bolt marks a felony arrest by the deputy driving that vehicle.

Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard is reviving an old department tradition and said deputies will earn a lightning bolt decal for every felony arrest.

“This is a way to recognize their hard work and dedication to keeping our community safe,” Sheriff Jarrard said.

The first bolts go to Deputy Clogston and Deputy Hudson. The sheriff publicly congratulated both for leading the rollout.

The recognition is meant to boost morale inside the department and give residents a quick, visible read on deputies’ crime-fighting work. Each bolt corresponds to one felony arrest credited to the deputy assigned to that car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jarrard encouraged the community to congratulate the deputies and thank them for their service.