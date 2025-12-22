Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a wrong-way driver caused a fiery crash on Athens’ Loop 10 early Sunday, police said.

What’s Happening: Athens-Clarke County Police responded around 12:08 a.m. to reports of a wrong-way driver on the Ga. 10 Inner Loop. Minutes later, officers were called to a crash near Oglethorpe Avenue involving multiple vehicles.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision.

What’s Important: Investigators say the wrong-way driver struck several vehicles before a head-on crash that killed both drivers involved.

The Details: Police say a Kia Seltos was traveling the wrong way when it hit a Mercedes-Benz and then a Ford Expedition. The Kia continued down the Inner Loop and slammed head-on into a Toyota Camry. After the impact, the Kia came to rest in the cable barriers and became engulfed in flames.

Injuries and Deaths: The Toyota driver, a 25-year-old man from Athens, died at the scene. The Kia driver, a 26-year-old woman from Lawrenceville, also died at the scene. Passengers in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital and remain in critical condition. People in the Mercedes-Benz and Ford Expedition suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

By the Numbers: Police say the crash is the eighth fatal wreck in Athens-Clarke County this year, bringing the total number of traffic deaths in 2025 to 10.

What’s Next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Santos.