What’s Happening: Employees performing routine pool maintenance mixed liquid chlorine with muriatic acid, which produces deadly chlorine gas.

What’s Important: The combination of these two chemicals can kill people, especially in closed spaces. Alpharetta’s hazmat team had to suit up in protective gear to safely contain the dangerous mixture. No one was hurt.

The Timeline: The incident happened Wednesday night.

How They Handled It: Johns Creek Fire Department called in Alpharetta HazMat 84 for backup. The hazmat crew put on full protective equipment before entering the area. They sealed the mixed chemicals inside a special containment drum and marked it for safe disposal.

The Big Picture: Mixing pool chemicals is more dangerous than many people realize. Chlorine and muriatic acid are both used to maintain pools, but combining them creates a chemical reaction that releases toxic gas.