Planning to meet a stranger to buy or sell something you found online? Cobb County police want you to handle online buying and selling exchanges at your local police station.

What’s Happening: The Cobb County Police Department has set up safe online buying exchange zones at all five of its precincts and headquarters where people can meet to complete online purchases or sales.

What’s Important: If someone refuses to meet you at a police station, that’s a red flag they might be trying to scam you.

The Locations: Safe exchange zones for online buying are available at:

Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw

Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Road, Austell

Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta

Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

Headquarters: 545 Fairground Street, Marietta

Between the Lines: These safe zones are designed to protect both buyers and sellers from theft, fraud and other crimes that can happen during in-person exchanges from apps like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp and Craigslist.

What to Do If You’re Scammed: Contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fraud Division at 770-499-4725 to report fraud, scam phone calls or identity theft.

The Sources: Cobb County Police Department.