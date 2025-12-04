The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new mobile app Thursday that puts public safety alerts and crime tips at residents’ fingertips.

What’s Happening: The MySheriff app is free and available now on iPhone and Android devices. It connects Richmond County residents directly to the sheriff’s office through their phones.

What’s Important: You can now get instant alerts about emergencies, weather, and traffic in your area. The app also lets you submit anonymous tips to law enforcement and find answers to common questions about sheriff’s office services.

The Features: The app includes real-time safety notifications, a secure way to report information without giving your name, news updates, and a calendar of community events. You can also access frequently asked questions and contact information for different departments.

Why It Matters: Sheriff’s officials say the app is part of their effort to make it easier for residents to stay informed and connect with law enforcement. All features are available in one place on your phone.

Download the MySheriff app at https://qrs.ly/4ze4ppl