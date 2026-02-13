Listen to this post

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on North Fairground Street at Washington Avenue in Marietta Friday morning and sustained life-threatening injuries.

What’s Happening: Police say 38-year-old David Shackelford, of Marietta, was walking in the northbound lanes of North Fairground Street at Washington Avenue when a 2009 Ford Escape struck him at approximately 6:30 a.m. Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service transported Shackelford to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

What’s Important: The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

What Happens Next: The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.

Sources: Marietta Police Department