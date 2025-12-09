An inmate at the Coffee County Jail died Monday evening after being found non-responsive in his cell.

What’s Happening: The inmate was discovered on the evening of December 8 and rushed to Coffee Regional Medical Center. Medical staff tried to save his life but he was later pronounced dead.

What’s Important: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a full investigation into the death. Sheriff Fred Cole requested the independent review.

What We Know: The sheriff’s office described this as an isolated incident. The family of the deceased has been notified. Law enforcement is not releasing any additional information at this time, including the inmate’s identity or what led to his death.

What’s Next: The GBI will complete a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.