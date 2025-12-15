Banks County students and parents should not worry about the extra police presence at local schools today. The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is conducting lockdown drills.

What’s Happening: The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is conducting lockdown drills at Banks County Middle School and Banks County High School.

The drills are part of routine safety preparations.

What’s Important: These drills are planned and routine. They are designed to ensure the safety of students and staff. The Sheriff’s Office wants to reassure the community that there is no immediate threat.

The Timeline: The drills are happening today.

Catch Up Quick: The Banks County Sheriff’s Office regularly conducts drills to prepare for emergencies.

The drills help schools and law enforcement work together to keep students safe.