Law enforcement agencies may be tough on the streets, but on social media they have a unique mix of hilarity, puns, and dad jokes that show the softer side of protecting and serving.

The Statesboro Police Department got on facebook today to warn burglars who might be working their city.

Here’s their post:

ATTENTION BURGLARS:

It has come to our attention that a family of like 15 has accidentally left behind a juvenile while traveling for the holidays. This has happened with this particular family for about 35 years in a row, Child Protective Services has never been alerted, and yes, the subject is still somehow a juvenile. The juvenile is reportedly proficient in setting homemade traps, has an engineering degree, and a passion for warlike torture methods. We ask that you be vigilant and, for your safety, call us immediately if you plan to break into anyone’s house. He could be there watching…plotting…waiting…and you are his target.

And for those of you who want to experience the full effect, here is the post itself.