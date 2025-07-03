The Georgia State Patrol is preparing for the busiest July 4th travel period ever, with officers out in full force to keep roads safe during the 78-hour holiday weekend.

🚨 Why It Matters: Record numbers of drivers will hit Georgia roads this holiday weekend, increasing accident risks for everyone. Last year’s holiday period saw 18 traffic deaths and 472 DUI arrests across the state.

🚗 By The Numbers: AAA predicts 61.6 million Americans will travel by car this Independence Day—the highest volume ever recorded and a 2.2% increase from last year.

🍺 Enforcement Plans: State troopers will participate in Operation Zero Tolerance to combat drunk driving and the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. initiative targeting aggressive driving behaviors.

“We urge everyone to follow traffic laws, drive sober, avoid distractions, wear seatbelts, and make sure children are properly restrained,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

⏰ Best Times to Travel: Avoid the roads during peak congestion periods:

July 3: Avoid 2-6 p.m., travel before noon

July 4: Avoid 12-7 p.m., travel before noon

July 5: Avoid 11 AM-5 p.m., travel before 11 a.m.

July 6: Avoid 12-6 p.m., travel before 11 a.m.

