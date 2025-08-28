Thousands of Georgians will hit the road this Labor Day weekend, and state troopers say they’ll be ready. The Georgia Department of Public Safety warns drivers that extra patrols will target speeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving from Friday evening through late Monday night.

What’s Happening: Officials say this holiday period is one of the busiest — and deadliest — travel weekends of the year.

Last year, troopers investigated more than 550 crashes during Labor Day weekend. Twenty people died in wrecks statewide.

Nearly 500 drivers were arrested for DUI.

Between the Lines: The message is simple: buckle up, slow down, and don’t drink and drive.

Travel Tips That Matter:

Wear your seatbelt and make sure kids are in the right car seat or booster.

Don’t drive drunk. Call a friend, rideshare, or taxi instead.

Obey traffic laws, stay alert in work zones, and avoid tailgating.

Don’t drive drowsy or distracted. Texting while driving is against Georgia law.

If you see trouble or need help, call 911 or *GSP from your cell phone.

When To Drive: Traffic experts say leaving early is your best bet. The worst travel times are mid-day through the evening hours, especially Friday and Monday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety will post updates on holiday traffic and crashes all weekend on its social media pages.