Georgia kids are back in school, and that means more children are walking and riding buses near busy roads. State Troopers want drivers to pay extra attention and slow down in school zones to keep everyone safe.

🛑 What It Means For You: If you drive through school zones or near bus stops, you need to be alert and ready to stop. Failing to do so could put a child’s life at risk—and it’s against the law to pass a stopped school bus.

🚸 What’s Happening: More than 1.7 million Georgia kids are returning to school. That means:

School zones are busier, especially before and after school.

Police are watching for drivers who speed or use their phones in these areas.

👀 Between the Lines: Most child pedestrian deaths happen between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.—right after school lets out.

Kids may dart into the street without warning.

Buses make frequent stops, and traffic patterns change during drop-off and pick-up.

🚦 Reminders: When a school bus flashes yellow lights, it’s about to stop. When the red lights flash and the stop arm is out, you must stop—no exceptions. Wait until the bus moves and the lights stop flashing before you go.

🌎 The Big Picture: Georgia law is clear: passing a stopped school bus is illegal and dangerous. Police are stepping up patrols and working with schools to remind drivers to be careful.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Public Safety, AAA, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

