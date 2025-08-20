A Clayton County police officer shot and killed a dog that officers say charged at a child on Millstone Drive in Jonesboro. Police say no one was hurt. The case is under review.
🚓 What’s Happening: Clayton County police said officers went to the 600 block of Millstone Drive around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, August 14.
- Police say the dog acted “aggressively” toward a juvenile. Officers said they tried several non-lethal methods first, then an officer fired and killed the dog. No injuries were reported.
- Police said the use of force will be reviewed under department policy. They shared no other details.
The Sources: Clayton County Police Department.