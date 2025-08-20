A Clayton County police officer shot and killed a dog that officers say charged at a child on Millstone Drive in Jonesboro. Police say no one was hurt. The case is under review.

🚓 What’s Happening: Clayton County police said officers went to the 600 block of Millstone Drive around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, August 14.

Police say the dog acted “aggressively” toward a juvenile. Officers said they tried several non-lethal methods first, then an officer fired and killed the dog. No injuries were reported.

Police said the use of force will be reviewed under department policy. They shared no other details.

The Sources: Clayton County Police Department.